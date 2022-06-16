N.J. Democrats announce property tax relief, GOP to seek vote on rebate

New Jersey Democratic leaders said they plan to spend $2 billion from the state’s $4.6 billion budget surplus for property tax relief to homeowners and renters this year.

Republicans said they will seek a full Senate vote on a separate tax rebate program that will provide direct relief to more New Jerseyans.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced details about the Affordable New Jersey Communities For Homeowners and Renters, or ANCHOR program, intended to provide relief to two million New Jersey households (5.5 million residents).

According to Democrats, the program, which Murphy first announced during his budget address in March, will be phased in immediately. Democrats said they hope the program will be in effect for years to come.

Flanked by Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union) and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex), Murphy stated that under the plan, homeowners making less than $150,000 will receive a tax credit of $1,500, while those making $150,000 to $250,000 will receive a tax credit of $1,000.

Under this plan, the government will also send renters who make less than $150,000 a direct check for $450.

“In 2021, the average New Jersey property tax bill was about $9,300,” Murphy said. “For middle-class families, getting that $1,500 in direct relief, that average bill will effectively become $7,800.”