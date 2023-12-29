Ridley Park approves 17% property tax increase at special council meeting

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Residents in a Delaware County town expressed their anger on Thursday night after it was decided that the property tax would increase by about 17%.

“We didn’t get any answers,” said Mike Dougherty, who has lived in Ridley Park for about 40 years. “Very frustrating for everybody, and we came to get answers.”

Several people voiced their frustration at the Ridley Park Borough special council meeting Thursday night.

Members voted 6 to 1 to increase the property tax rate by about 17%, which means the average homeowner will pay about $400 extra each year.

“All the older people here, they can’t afford 17%, nobody can,” said Dougherty. “That’s the shame of it, the old people, and then to get into the young people with kids. It’s even worse for them.”

“Every dollar counts. We want to keep our money,” said Sam Canale, another resident. “It’s not fair to make people spend that kind of money.”

Council leaders said this decision comes after Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns Taylor Hospital with the Crozer Health System, is late on paying taxes totaling $487,000.

Now, local leaders say they’re trying to fill in the gap.