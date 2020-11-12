What New Jersey’s cannabis ballot measure could mean for Pennsylvania

This story originally appeared on WITF.

New Jersey is on a path to become the fourth Northeastern state behind Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont to legalize recreational marijuana, after its voters approved a ballot referendum during last week’s election.

An important caveat: the move does not mean the cannabis industry can begin recreational sales right away. Rather, the referendum gives New Jersey state lawmakers the ability to begin establishing rules for the business.

Now, neighboring Pennsylvania faces a new dynamic if and when it considers whether to pursue its own recreational marijuana legalization measure.

Pennsylvania is one of 33 states that allows medical cannabis. The Republican-controlled state legislature is opposed to recreational use — despite repeated calls for its consideration by the Wolf administration.

Both Gov. Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman repeatedly brought up the impending weed vote in New Jersey during several press conferences on the subject in the fall.

“We either do it now and take advantage of what we can do here in Pennsylvania, or we’re going to lose a lot of revenue to our neighboring states,” Wolf said during an October press conference.

Fetterman, who has taken the lead role in championing the idea, said a newly-legal market across the border is likely to draw tax revenue and business opportunities away from Philadelphia and surrounding areas, some of the most populated in the commonwealth.

“Forty percent of our state’s population is going to be a trip to the grocery store from a veritable candy land of legal weed,” Fetterman said.

Republicans lawmakers are for the moment, opposed to a legalization measure, due to concerns about substance abuse and enforcement.

House Republican spokesman Jason Gottesman distributed a list of questions for the governor to reporters, before an administration press conference earlier in the fall. While journalists did not use any of the questions, it illustrated the GOP’s position in the chamber. It included queries such as:

“How will legalizing marijuana contribute to the health and safety of Pennsylvania’s children and the well-being of our families?” and “Is it really responsible to legalize a drug just to get more cash? What does that say about morals?”