A new property tax relief program could be coming to New Jersey.

The state, which leads the nation in property tax burden, would see the number of residents eligible for rebates more than triple under a new proposal by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The initiative — dubbed the ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) Property Tax Relief Program — is part of the governor’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal, which is set to be unveiled next week.

New Jersey’s current property tax relief program, Homestead, serves 470,000 homeowners annually, according to the governor’s office, providing an average of $626 per eligible household.

Under ANCHOR, homeowners making up to $250,000 per year would be eligible for an average $700 rebate in fiscal year 2023. That would lower the effective average property tax cost back to 2016 levels for many households previously ineligible for property tax relief, according to the governor’s office.