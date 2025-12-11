Delaware County property taxes will climb 19% in 2026
For the second consecutive year, Delaware County Council is enacting a double-digit property tax hike on homeowners.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Delaware County Council voted 4-1 Wednesday evening to adopt the 2026 budget, establishing a 19% property tax increase.
The average Delaware County homeowner will see their monthly tax bill rise about $16, or an annual increase of $188 for the average home valued at $255,000.
Wednesday’s vote marks the second consecutive year of a significant real estate tax bump.
For elected officials voting in favor of the new budget, closing the county’s long-standing structural deficit was not optional, even if it meant upsetting residents who felt the tax hike was too burdensome.
“I don’t see what we can do today absent making this increase to ensure that we are on solid footing,” Councilmember Kevin Madden said.
Councilmember Elaine Paul Schaefer voted against the measure to approve the budget.
“The tax increase is too drastic, especially given the significant increase that we had last year and given the economic environment that we’re in right now with uncertainty and inflation and rising costs,” Schaefer said. “In my opinion, there were measures that we could have taken to bring it down a bit.”
The all-Democratic county council has blamed its Republican predecessors for going years without tax increases and delaying much-needed maintenance, negatively impacting the long-term fiscal health of the county coffers.
“For far too long, Delaware County has underinvested in essential services, infrastructure and the systems that our residents rely on every day,” Council Chair Monica Taylor said. “For the first time in more than a decade, this budget puts Delaware County on track to have a truly balanced budget.”
After last year’s tense budget season, Vice Council Chair Richard Womack initiated the establishment of a budget task force to analyze where Delaware County could raise revenue and tighten the belt straps.
Subcommittees met throughout the year and concluded their work in November. The Cost Containment of the Delaware County Budget Task Force crafted a number of policy initiatives to generate cost savings, some of which are already in effect.
However, the impact of such measures did not stop Delaware County Council from proposing the latest tax hike. On Dec. 3, members of the public derided the county council during the first reading of the budget — and again Monday in subsequent hearings.
“The tax increase included in this budget is a serious and difficult step and I understand the burden it places on our residents,” Taylor said. “None of us support this increase lightly. But continuing the cycle of patching holes, deferring costs, and pretending that the deficit will fix itself would be irresponsible and would only worsen the situation.”
The explanations weren’t enough to satisfy everyone in the room.
“I do fear that this financial burden is not yet over for the taxpayers,” Cynthia Sabatini, of Upper Providence, said.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.