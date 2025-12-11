Delaware County property taxes will climb 19% in 2026

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County Council voted 4-1 Wednesday evening to adopt the 2026 budget, establishing a 19% property tax increase.

The average Delaware County homeowner will see their monthly tax bill rise about $16, or an annual increase of $188 for the average home valued at $255,000.

Wednesday’s vote marks the second consecutive year of a significant real estate tax bump.

For elected officials voting in favor of the new budget, closing the county’s long-standing structural deficit was not optional, even if it meant upsetting residents who felt the tax hike was too burdensome.

“I don’t see what we can do today absent making this increase to ensure that we are on solid footing,” Councilmember Kevin Madden said.

Councilmember Elaine Paul Schaefer voted against the measure to approve the budget.

“The tax increase is too drastic, especially given the significant increase that we had last year and given the economic environment that we’re in right now with uncertainty and inflation and rising costs,” Schaefer said. “In my opinion, there were measures that we could have taken to bring it down a bit.”

The all-Democratic county council has blamed its Republican predecessors for going years without tax increases and delaying much-needed maintenance, negatively impacting the long-term fiscal health of the county coffers.

“For far too long, Delaware County has underinvested in essential services, infrastructure and the systems that our residents rely on every day,” Council Chair Monica Taylor said. “For the first time in more than a decade, this budget puts Delaware County on track to have a truly balanced budget.”