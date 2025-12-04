Delaware County property taxes could rise 19% in 2026

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the second consecutive year, property taxes could soar for Delaware County homeowners.

According to the county’s proposed 2026 budget, taxes could climb 19% — which would translate to an average monthly increase of $15.67 or an annual tax bill increase of $188.04 on a home valued at $255,000.

“We do not take this lightly or do this lightly at all, but it is required to address the structural deficit that we have and to make sure that we are able to pay and provide the services that our residents are entitled to and that we as a county are mandated to provide,” said county executive director Barbara O’Malley, as she delivered a breakdown of the proposed budget to the County Council Wednesday night.

Delaware County’s budget is comprised of four portions: the capital fund, Fair Acres Geriatric Center, the fiscal year and the operating budget. The combined proposed spending plan is almost $1 billion.

The capital fund is paid primarily through an annual debt service, and Fair Acres relies almost solely on federal funding. The proposed operating budget, which sits at $340 million, is paid for by taxpayers and other sources.

“When we look at our budget, what we needed to do last year and continuing this year is address a structural deficit,” O’Malley said. “We simply have expenses that exceed our revenues.”

The court and prison system is Delco’s biggest expenditure, followed by county services.

Another year, another tax increase

In 2024, Delaware County Council greenlit a 23% property tax increase, citing the need for more revenue amid rising inflation.

The all-Democratic governing body blamed previous GOP-led administrations for deferring maintenance, causing short-term cost savings to snowball into long-term burdens.

Vice chair Richard Womack initiated the creation of a budget task force following public outcry. The subcommittees met throughout 2025 in an attempt to diagnose the county’s problems, explore paths to tighten the belt and find ways to raise revenue. The Budget Task Force held its final public meeting in November.

The Cost Containment Subcommittee of the Delaware County Budget Task Force presented a number of recommendations to the County Council. Some of these endeavors are already underway.

“We have been on a hiring freeze for non-essential positions,” O’Malley said.

From consolidating contracts to reforming benefits for county employees, county officials said they have already begun slashing spending, but a tax increase still became necessary.

“This has never been an either-or proposition,” O’Malley said. “We need to both increase revenue, whether that is non-tax revenue, and decrease costs.”