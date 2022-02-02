Affordability, a perennial issue for New Jersey residents, has recently become a leading political buzzword. After a close gubernatorial election in November, and after Democrats lost several seats in the Legislature, including longtime Senate President Stephen Sweeney, elected officials said they heard the message that people want the government to focus on kitchen table issues like affordability.

Webber said this is a chance to make good on promises to make the state more affordable and expressed hope that the measure will be successful this time.

“I’m really happy to see that Sen. Singleton now is following through with the concept,” he said. “I’ll encourage my colleagues in the Assembly to do the same thing on our side and keep the momentum going.”

The Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee also approved a bill that would increase the amount of money renters can deduct from taxable income. The measure would change the deduction for rent payments considered as property taxes from 18% to 30%.

Rasmussen said the average New Jersey renter who pays $1,500 per month ($18,000 annually) in rent would be able to deduct $2,100 more than they would under current law.

The deductible would increase from about $3,240 to $,5400 for the average renter, Rasmussen said.

At a public hearing on the bill last Thursday, Sheila Reynertson, a policy analyst at New Jersey Policy Perspective, advocated for the measure on behalf of the think tank and suggested amendments she said would benefit low-income workers.

Reynertson suggested that the deduction should be converted into a tax credit for renters making “less than a certain amount, taking into account household size.” Reynertson also suggested that the tax itself be refundable.

New Jersey Policy Perspective also asked for a fiscal note with data about which renters would benefit the most, and which renters miss out from the proposed tax break.

Both bills were referred to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. The Assembly has yet to take action on its version of either bill during the current legislative session.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said his goal is to do what can be done on the state level to lower local property taxes, though it’s not clear whether he supports either of these measures.