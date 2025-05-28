From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The 2021 New Jersey gubernatorial election was not supposed to be that close.

A week before the general election, polling consistently showed Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy with a solid lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli.

On Election Day, Ciattarelli nearly pulled off an upset. But, Murphy managed to squeak through with 3% more votes in a low-turnout election, becoming the first Democrat since 1977 to win a second term.

In 2025, with Ciattarelli attempting his third run for governor, and former Senate President Steve Sweeney hoping his home base will propel him to the Democratic nomination, South Jersey is no longer a pit stop on the campaign trail. In fact, it could be the key to winning the general election.

Ciattarelli’s 2021 run stirred up Republican excitement

Political analysts credit a surge of voters in Republican-leaning counties for helping Ciattarelli get close to victory, particularly in South Jersey. The Republican was able to flip three counties that went for Murphy in 2017: Atlantic, Cumberland and Gloucester counties.

Four years ago, as he was doing a campaign stop at the New Italy American Society in Vineland, Cumberland County, Ciattarelli told the audience “no gubernatorial candidate has spent more time in South Jersey” than him. Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci said Ciattarelli has continued to visit the region since his last gubernatorial run.

“Jack has a special place in people’s hearts down here, because he’s paid more attention than anyone that I can remember in my history of being not just an elected official, but living in New Jersey,” he said.

Fanucci said he supported Ciattarelli in 2021 and is “gladly” endorsing him again this year. He said the former assemblyman took time to familiarize himself with issues of importance to South Jersey, such as tourism, agriculture, infrastructure and economic development, as well as many others.

“I know he won’t forget the south, let alone anywhere else in the state,” Fanucci added.

Before Ciattarelli, the last time the Rev. Benjamin Ocasio Sr. remembered a gubernatorial candidate visiting Vineland was when former Gov. Chris Christie was running for a second term in 2013. He feels throughout the years that other candidates have “forgotten that there is a South Jersey.”

Ocasio, pastor of the Rock of Salvation Church in Vineland, said he also saw Republican candidate Bill Spadea this year. But he would like to see statewide leaders visit the area more often, though understands their schedules being set in advance.

“Obviously, I get to see my mayor, and I get to see the city council, and they do try to pop in to different affairs,” he said.