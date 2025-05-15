What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

New Jersey’s 2025 primary election is June 10. Gov. Phil Murphy’s term limit and the elimination of the county line ballot are opening up space for a competitive primary race for the Democrats. Six Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination for governor, while five Republicans are competing to be the GOP’s choice.

Voters can find more information, from mail ballot logistics and beyond, in WHYY News’ New Jersey primary voter guide.

Here’s a look at the Democratic candidates and their platforms:

Ras Baraka

Ras Baraka grew up in Newark, New Jersey. He attended Howard University and got a master’s degree from Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City.

“My first job was writing for The Source magazine, which was a hip-hop politics magazine, and I was a substitute teacher at the same time,” he said.

Baraka was a teacher in the Newark school system for about 10 years, then rose through the ranks to become vice principal and principal. He said it was during his time in the school system he got involved in politics.

“Usually, a lot of the issues that our kids had involved things out of school: lack of housing, lack of food access and trauma,” he said. “I was part of a community-based organization that was really active and addressed those issues. When I started getting involved in the community, politics became a natural thing to become involved in.”

He ran for mayor of Newark when he was 24 and lost to Sharpe James, but was elected as a city councilman in 2010. He was elected mayor in 2014.

The issues

Baraka said he’s seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination because he’s convinced that the party needs to build a broad coalition across the state.

“We need to do that across zip codes, across nationality, across language,” he said. “The issues that we wrestle with in the city of Newark are statewide issues.”

Those issues, according to him, include affordable housing, access to health care and changing the tax code so the wealthy pay their fair share.

“We don’t have room to give billions of dollars away to the super-wealthy,” Baraka said.

He said preserving democracy and fighting for the fundamental aspects of the constitution have also become front-burner issues since Donald Trump became president.

“The Department of Education, Social Security, Medicaid, all of these things are under attack,” he said. “People all over New Jersey are afraid, whether you’re an immigrant or a veteran. The other issues are still important, but this is taking precedence, this has become paramount.”

He said investing in families, small businesses and workforce development is crucial.

“We need money in working people’s pockets to secure their family,” he said. “We need to make sure our economy is growing and have a serious discussion about the fact that we give the federal government more money than they give us in return.”

Baraka has been the mayor of Newark for 11 years, which he said gives him the experience necessary to run the Garden State.

“If we can mitigate problems in Newark, we certainly can do it in the state,” he said.

Baraka is married and has two young children and three older ones.

Steve Fulop

Steve Fulop grew up in Edison, New Jersey. The son of Romanian immigrants, Fulop worked at his father’s delicatessen in Newark during his high school years, and after graduation he went to Binghamton University.

He studied at Oxford University in the United Kingdom, then got a job at Goldman Sachs in New York City.

“After 9/11, I left to enlist in the Marine Corps, and was deployed out to Iraq,” he said. “I viewed it as a partial payment for citizenship.”

In 2006, Fulop completed his service to the Marine Corps Reserve with the rank of Corporal, and returned to Goldman Sachs.

In 2005, Fulop ran for the Jersey City Council and won.

“It got me interested in social service and public service,” he said.

He was elected mayor of Jersey City in 2013, after being a councilman for eight years.

“Understanding local government in a place like Jersey City, and having the accomplishments that I have, I think I’ll be well situated to do the same for the state,” he said.

The issues

Fulop’s campaign promises include fixing NJ Transit and expanding light rail and the bus system. He is in favor of statewide investment in smart transportation infrastructure..

“This will energize housing and employment,” Fulop said. “Construction of housing, in order to drive down costs, is a key issue, and I think we have the most comprehensive plan.”

He said building on New Jersey’s successes in K-12 traditional public schools is also a top priority, and he wants to focus on reshaping higher education and special needs, while amending the state school funding formula.

Fulop said he is committed to ensuring public safety and wants to establish a fair and strong criminal justice system.

He said he will address government reform.

“Most people would agree that faith in our state government has eroded over the last several years, a direct result of legislators and elected officials taking repeated steps to undermine the public trust,” Fulop said. “Good government works for the people, it leads to more efficiency and ensures that elected officials prioritize their constituents over their own interests.”

Fulop is married and has two young children.