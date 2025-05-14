What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

New Jersey’s 2025 primary election is June 10, with polls open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Six Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination for governor, while five Republicans are competing to be the GOP’s choice.

Voters can find more information, from mail ballot logistics and beyond, in WHYY News’ New Jersey primary voter guide.

Here’s a look at the Republican candidates and their platforms:

Justin Barbera

Born and raised in New Jersey, Justin Barbera attended Holy Cross High School in Delran and played several different sports year-round, including youth baseball.

Barbera received a Division 1 football scholarship offer, but after graduation, chose to attend the Military Academy in Fort Union, Virginia. He now owns a construction business in Medford. Barbera is divorced and has three children.

In 2024, he ran as an independent in New Jersey’s 3rd District and lost to Democrat Herb Conaway.

The issues

Barbera said the biggest issues facing New Jersey are quality of education, high taxes, energy shortage and failing infrastructure.

“We’re paying the most for students in the world and we’re below top 40,” he said. “We’ve had a decline in our education system since 1979, so I would put things in place to allow the students to learn the fundamentals in school and promote courses that will allow them to succeed as adults.”

According to US News and World Report, the Program for International Student Assessment, which measures 15-year-olds’ knowledge in the areas of reading, math and science, ranks American teens 21st among the approximately three dozen countries that were assessed and belonged to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development.

He said he would champion a curriculum that would teach students to balance budgets, start businesses and understand market values and global currencies. He wants the education system to foster the spirit of cooperation among students.

“Getting along with each other is a major hurdle here in New Jersey because we’re so diversified and we need to use a model that’s successful,” Barbera said.

Barbara said his campaign has not attracted large donors.

“With the money you owe favors,” he said. “I don’t have the money and I don’t owe anybody any favors, so I’m able to do exactly what needs to be done for New Jersey residents.”

He said he supports trade schools and non traditional academic options.

“Being a contractor, I see the value in having a skill,” he said. “I want children to understand it’s OK being a tradesman, tradeswoman. That’s not to be looked down upon.”

Barbera, who described himself as a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, said his grandfather was always willing to lend a helping hand to others, and he has embraced that spirit in his own life.

“I want the voters to know I’m a regular guy, a patriot just like them, and I understand all their problems,” he said.