New Jersey primary election 2025: What you need to know before you vote
New Jersey’s primary election is Tuesday, June 10. Here’s what you should know beforehand, from election deadlines to who’s on the ballot.
What are the deadlines I need to know?
Below are deadlines specific to voting in the primary election.
Can I still register to vote?
The deadline for New Jerseyans to register to vote for the primary election is Tuesday, May 20. New Jerseyans can find out whether they are registered to vote online.
Who can register to vote?
Anyone can register to vote, so long as they are a U.S. citizen, have been a resident of their New Jersey county for at least 30 days before the election and will be at least 18 on or before Election Day.
In 2019, the state restored the right to vote to people on probation and parole.
What does a ‘closed primary’ mean?
New Jersey has a closed primary system, meaning only Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the general election. However, people who don’t belong to the two major parties can still vote on local ballot questions.
The voter deadline to switch party affiliation is Wednesday, April 16.
Voters can fill out a New Jersey Political Party Affiliation Declaration Form and mail or deliver it to the commissioner of registration in their county, or file it with their municipal clerk. These forms are also available at a commissioner of registration office.
Can I still apply for a mail ballot?
New Jerseyans may apply for a mail ballot via mail by Tuesday, June 3, or in person by 3 p.m. Monday, June 9.
Qualified overseas civilian and military voters must apply to receive mail ballots electronically by Friday, June 6.
Can I vote early in person?
New Jerseyans registered to vote may do so in person at their county board of elections offices. Early voting for the primary election will open Friday, June 6, and continue through Sunday, June 8.
Every county will provide registered voters with in-person early voting locations. The list of early voting locations can be found online. Early voting will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. No appointment is necessary.
When must mail or absentee ballots be received?
Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their mail ballots to their county board of elections office in person or drop it off in one of their county’s secure ballot drop box locations.
Mail ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county boards of elections on or before Monday, June 10.
Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to a voter’s polling location.
How will I know if my mail ballot was processed?
Voters can check the status of their mail ballots online.
What if I am a member of the military, other uniformed service or a civilian living overseas?
Qualified military or overseas voters must be registered to vote in New Jersey to obtain a ballot for the June election, either by using a state form or a federal postcard application, or FPCA.
Only the FPCA can be used for both voter registration and ballot requests. Voters who use the state forms must separately submit a New Jersey voter registration form and a New Jersey mail ballot application.
Mail ballots for qualified military or overseas voters can be obtained via a voter’s county clerk’s office or the secretary of state office.
Not sure which county clerk’s office to send your application? Contact the New Jersey Division of Elections or call 1-877-NJVOTER.
Completed mail ballots must be delivered to the appropriate county board of elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mail ballots sent via mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day.
What if I want to vote in person?
New Jerseyans who want to vote in person on Election Day can do so at the polls, which will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters can find their polling places online.
Where is my polling place?
New Jersey voters can find their polling places online.
What if I received a mail ballot but want to vote in person?
If you have received your mail ballot but have not voted, you may only vote with a paper provisional ballot at your polling place.
What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?
Voters who request a mail ballot but don’t receive it, or don’t have it to surrender, may vote by provisional ballot at their polling places. The provisional ballots will be reviewed by the county boards of elections post-Election Day to determine whether they will be counted.
Who is running to be New Jersey’s next governor?
Who is running in New Jersey’s General Assembly elections?
