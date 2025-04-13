Can I still register to vote?

The deadline for New Jerseyans to register to vote for the primary election is Tuesday, May 20. New Jerseyans can find out whether they are registered to vote online.

Who can register to vote?

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they are a U.S. citizen, have been a resident of their New Jersey county for at least 30 days before the election and will be at least 18 on or before Election Day.

In 2019, the state restored the right to vote to people on probation and parole.

What does a ‘closed primary’ mean?

New Jersey has a closed primary system, meaning only Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the general election. However, people who don’t belong to the two major parties can still vote on local ballot questions.

The voter deadline to switch party affiliation is Wednesday, April 16.

Voters can fill out a New Jersey Political Party Affiliation Declaration Form and mail or deliver it to the commissioner of registration in their county, or file it with their municipal clerk. These forms are also available at a commissioner of registration office.

Can I still apply for a mail ballot?

New Jerseyans may apply for a mail ballot via mail by Tuesday, June 3, or in person by 3 p.m. Monday, June 9.

Qualified overseas civilian and military voters must apply to receive mail ballots electronically by Friday, June 6.

Can I vote early in person?

New Jerseyans registered to vote may do so in person at their county board of elections offices. Early voting for the primary election will open Friday, June 6, and continue through Sunday, June 8.

Every county will provide registered voters with in-person early voting locations. The list of early voting locations can be found online. Early voting will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. No appointment is necessary.

When must mail or absentee ballots be received?

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their mail ballots to their county board of elections office in person or drop it off in one of their county’s secure ballot drop box locations.

Mail ballots sent through the mail must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the county boards of elections on or before Monday, June 10.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to a voter’s polling location.

How will I know if my mail ballot was processed?

Voters can check the status of their mail ballots online.