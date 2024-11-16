Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer announces run for New Jersey governor

Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey launched a long-expected campaign for governor Friday, pledging to make the state more affordable.

Gottheimer’s announcement comes just over week after he won reelection for a fourth term in the House in his northern New Jersey district, and he joins an already crowded field for the Democratic nomination in next year’s gubernatorial contest.

He announced his run at a diner in populous suburban Bergen County, which he partly represents. Acknowledging the state’s heavy tax burden and reflecting some of the themes that played out in the recent White House race, Gottheimer pinned his campaign to bringing down prices.

“I am running to be the lower taxes, lower costs governor,” he said. “Life in Jersey has become too damn expensive.”

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s second term expires after next year’s election, and he is barred by term limits from running again.