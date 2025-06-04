New Jersey primary 2025: Here’s what to know about Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen’s reelection bid and City Council races

What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Camden voters will head to the polls on June 10 to elect a mayor and three at-large city council members — a pivotal local contest unfolding alongside New Jersey’s 2025 gubernatorial race.

The municipal election in Camden during the primary will be tantamount to the general election due to the overwhelming majority of registered Democrats in the city, in addition to no Republican candidate filing a petition to run for a municipal office.

Who is running for mayor?

Democratic incumbent Vic Carstarphen is running for his second term as Camden’s executive. He has been mayor since 2021 following the resignation of Frank Moran.

Carstarphen, who easily won the primary four years ago, touted as recently as his State of the City address last May his successes: crime being at a 55-year low, investments in the city’s technical infrastructure and several construction projects that are underway, including the $250 million overhaul of the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Challenging the incumbent is Theo Spencer, who has run for the office in 2017 and 2021. In a statement on his Facebook page, Spencer said he wants “to be part of the movement that restores control of the city back to its residents.”

“For over 25 years, I have watched the political machine of Camden diminish the power and influence of the residents of our fair city,” he said.

Carstarphen is closely tied to South Jersey Democratic powerbroker George Norcross, whose indictment on racketeering charges is in legal limbo after a judge dismissed the charges and Attorney General Matt Platkin filed an appeal. The Appellate Division has given prosecutors until June 23 to file an updated brief.