Corinne’s Place, a ‘haven’ in Camden honored as one of ‘America’s Classics’

Corinne’s Place, a Camden institution known for feeding souls with soul food and more, is being honored as one of ‘America’s Classics.’

The restaurant is receiving the prestigious award from the James Beard Foundation, among six in the entire country. Corinne’s and the other honorees will join more than 100 who have won the America’s Classics Award since the award was introduced in 1998.

Corinne Bradley-Powers, the establishment’s founder and namesake, said she had never even heard of the award, let alone knew that she was nominated.

“No idea, never heard of it; I still think I’m having a dream,” she said. Bradley-Powers said she first heard news of her being honored by text message. Then, newspapers started calling to get her reaction.

“Then from that, it blew up,” she added. “Everybody and his brother was calling.”