The annual 24-hour marathon celebration of local art in Trenton, Art All Night, was canceled two weeks before it was to begin. The free event was supposed to take place at the War Memorial building this weekend.

This will be the fourth year in a row the event will not take place: in 2020 and 2021, it was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2022 it was canceled because the building Art All Night normally used — the historic Roebling Wire Works factory — was deemed unsafe for an event that size.

This year, it’s the money.

“We need at least one big sponsor, and that never happened,” said Craig Shofed, managing director of Artworks, the nonprofit organization that created Art All Night in 2006.

“The nature of giving has changed for everybody. We’re not the only ones in this shape,” he said. “Bigger corporations right now — everybody’s like, with the economy: ‘Do we really give that much money to an organization right now?’”

The cost of staging Art All Night has risen considerably due to the cost of increased security after a mass shooting in 2018 between rival groups left one person dead and 15 wounded. Additionally, Shofed said moving the event to the War Memorial building, near the New Jersey capitol buildings, would have tripled the cost.

Art All Night features visual art submitted by a wide range of local artists, from professional pieces to children’s doodles. It also has a film festival, a lineup of dozens of musical performances on two stages, and a variety of food trucks.

It has become an important midsummer attraction for Trenton, bringing visitors from New York and Philadelphia.

“It’s a tentpole of the summer for us. Everyone looks forward to it once you get to about June 1st,” said city councilwoman Jennifer Williams. “Trenton, unfortunately, is considered a road bump on the Amtrak Northeast Corridor line. But when you have people intentionally trying to come here for a 24-hour period, you can’t replicate that.”

Williams tried to help Artworks stage the event this summer, but could not find funds in the city budget not already earmarked. State funds, such as from the Department of Community Affairs, come with spending restrictions.

Williams said she tried to connect Artworks with sponsorships, but was hampered by the fact that local businesses that rely on traffic by workers in state government — the city’s largest employer — have been hurt by fewer people coming downtown. New Jersey allows its state workers to spend a portion of their workweek at home.

She was also racing the clock.