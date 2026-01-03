From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Musheer Daniel, of Trenton, first heard about the James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts, or JRH Foundation, in Mercer County, New Jersey, four years ago when he was 13. He said while attending the after-school program, he learned all about filmmaking, and it’s completely changed his life.

“The world has a lot to offer, as long as you’re willing to take it, as long as you’re willing to go out in the world and explore and find those opportunities, the opportunities don’t always come to you, I’m happy this one did,” he said. “I’m grateful and I appreciate it because I love it here.”