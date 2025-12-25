On a weekday morning at Reed’s Farm in Atlantic County, New Jersey, students do not gather at desks. Instead, they tend rows of raised garden beds, harvest crops, wash produce and then step into a kitchen stocked with tools designed to help them cook.

They are participating in a program that works with students across a wide range of abilities and needs, according to the farm’s programming director, Melanie Reed. Some come from the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, and others come from public schools across the region.

Staff use adaptive kitchen gear — plastic chef knives, a spring-loaded manual food chopper, specialized cutting boards — to make cooking accessible. Classes are small, usually capped at about six students, allowing instructors to give more individual attention.

Cooking is a distinct art form that blends planning, multitasking, memory and goal-directed behavior — all aspects of executive function that are key to complex cognition, according to researchers. Studies also found that the act of cooking feeds taste, smell, texture and visual presentation back into brain circuits for sensory integration, memory and reward, enabling efficient cognition.

For students, parents and staff participating in the program, the results are profound.

Lynn Romano’s son, Liam Alex, a student at Atlantic County Special Services School,

has participated in the culinary program at Reed’s and at school for two years.

“There’s so much positive that came out of this experience,” she said.

Romano said the impact on Alex’s communication skills and confidence was life-changing and that she saw the changes in him play out in a sense of purpose, pride and the ability to relate to others.

“They get a lot of autonomy out there, and it’s almost therapeutic,” said Erin Lichtenwalner, director of instructions, programs and services at the Atlantic County Special Services School District.

Lichtenwainer said the program has become a steady source of confidence for students, especially those navigating social and emotional challenges. She said support is built in, not something students have to fight for.

“They walk in and know people are willing to make adjustments for them. That alone builds confidence. We have seen a tremendous amount of progress from the students who come through this program,” Lichtenwainer said.

The instruction is more than a cooking practice. It is a deliberate effort to build skills many students have never had the opportunity to use.

“We try our best to make a dish that we think will appeal to our students, while also encouraging them to try those fruits and vegetables that may be new to them, or maybe something that they typically wouldn’t eat,” Reed said. Arugula pizza and cheesy kale bites are menu items they have worked on recently.

Research supports this kind of hands-on approach. According to the Nutrition Evidence Database, a review in 2019 found that cooking classes often deliver positive effects on psychosocial outcomes such as self-esteem, socialization, mood and quality of life.

The Center for Nutrition Psychology found that participants in a seven-week cooking program reported improvements in cooking confidence and general mental health.