From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

On a recent November morning, about 18 third graders spread across the gym’s polished floor at Washington Avenue Elementary School in Pleasantville, New Jersey, their sneakers squeaking to the rhythm of a bass-heavy track. In the center, Ben Barnes, a teaching artist and founder of Hip Hop Fundamentals, leads a dance session, moving fluidly through breakdancing, classic freeze, body rock and back step movements.

This class is part of New Jersey’s and Eastern Pennsylvania’s Young Audiences for Learning’s programming in schools. The organization offers residencies, workshops and partnerships to bring arts education into core learning. In the 2023-24 school year, Young Audiences reached 264,128 children across 407 schools, engaged 13,088 teachers, employed 185 artists and distributed more than $1.2 million in wages.

A 2022 report by the Arts Education Data Project found that more than 2 million students lack access to any arts education, with the majority being from low-income families who live in very rural or major urban areas.

Through fundraising and grants, Young Audiences is trying to serve that population. In 2023, the organization reached out to the School District of Philadelphia. Fifty-five schools in the district requested a five-day residency within 24 hours. The program kicked off in 2024.

Tara Bach, an art teacher at Washington Avenue, described the transformation she has witnessed among the participating students in her school.

“You don’t know which of your students are bringing in a heavy load,” she said. “The arts are just one way to help relieve some of that, help work on some of that trauma. There aren’t always enough opportunities for healing, and if you’re only worried about test scores, you’re not going to get the results you want if you’re not teaching the whole child.”