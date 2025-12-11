From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About 10 children form a circle with Valerie Ifill, an assistant professor of dance at Drexel University. Ifill lets the kids know they’re about to play the “conditional statement game.”

“Can everybody please make a different symbol with your hands?” she asks the group.

Some kids do a thumbs up or a peace sign. Others make a claw or a letter in American Sign Language.

“So, that’s the first part of our conditional statement. If we do a certain hand gesture, then something else will happen,” Ifill explains. “So, I need some creativity and I need a volunteer.”

Soon, the kids are dancing to music and coordinating their movements based on the hand gesture Ifill shows them. She throws up a peace sign, which means they need to spin.

“Spin, spin, spin,” she yells.

The kids are participating in a workshop called “Dance, Design and Code,” and most of them go to elementary and middle schools in the Philadelphia area.

The term “conditional statement” is actually used in coding, which relates to the next activity of building, designing and testing their own computer program using hand gestures.

The workshop and lessons are part of Black Girls STEAMing Through Dance, an after-school program that teaches kids how science, technology, engineering, art and math are connected.

Instructors encourage students to embrace creativity through body movement, clothing design and artistic expression in order to learn new concepts, terms and skills in the sciences.

One of the program’s goals is to bridge the digital divide for kids who may not have access to certain classes, resources and tools at school to explore coding, engineering or art and learn how they intersect.

Another goal is to inspire kids, especially young Black girls, in pursuing careers in STEM and the arts.

All four of the program’s founders are Black women.

“We all come from disciplines where we are the only or few. And we want to make sure that that isn’t the future for everybody,” Ifill said.