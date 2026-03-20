Unearthing the Hidden Stories of Women Scientists
A look at several great women in science — and why so many of them, and their contributions, have been forgotten.Listen 49:34
From Kevlar to windshield wipers, pulsars to dark matter and radioactivity, women are responsible for countless scientific discoveries and inventions that changed the world — and yet, many of them remain overlooked, forgotten, or ignored.
On this episode, we shine a light on some of these women and hear about the detective work required to unearth their lives and legacies; chasing clues, rifling through dusty boxes, and hitting plenty of dead ends.
We rediscover the life and work of Katharine Burr Blodgett, a physicist and chemist whose seminal inventions are still in use today. We hear about what it was like being one of the few female engineers working at NASA in the 1970s, and we talk with quantum physicist Shohini Ghose about some of the brilliant women who helped us decode the mysteries of the universe.
SHOW NOTES:
- Journalist Katie Hafner was on a mission — to uncover the details of physicist and chemist Katharine Burr Blodgett’s work and life. But so much of Blodgett’s correspondence and laboratory notes were missing — it felt like doing a puzzle with so many missing pieces. We listen to an excerpt from “Layers of Brilliance” a documentary podcast from Lost Women of Science about the life of Katharine Burr Blodgett.
- From the time she was a kid, Candy Vallado had a singular ambition: to work in aerospace. But when she graduated college in 1968, she quickly discovered that no one wanted to hire a “woman engineer.” We talk with Vallado about what led her to joining her first NASA mission, some of the sexism she faced, and how she feels, looking back, about the progress of women in STEM.
- We talk with quantum physicist Shohini Ghose about some of the brilliant, forgotten women who helped us decode the mysteries of the universe. Ghose’s book is “Her Space, Her Time: How Trailblazing Women Scientists Decoded the Hidden Universe.”
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