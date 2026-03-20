Unearthing the Hidden Stories of Women Scientists

From Kevlar to windshield wipers, pulsars to dark matter and radioactivity, women are responsible for countless scientific discoveries and inventions that changed the world — and yet, many of them remain overlooked, forgotten, or ignored.

On this episode, we shine a light on some of these women and hear about the detective work required to unearth their lives and legacies; chasing clues, rifling through dusty boxes, and hitting plenty of dead ends.

We rediscover the life and work of Katharine Burr Blodgett, a physicist and chemist whose seminal inventions are still in use today. We hear about what it was like being one of the few female engineers working at NASA in the 1970s, and we talk with quantum physicist Shohini Ghose about some of the brilliant women who helped us decode the mysteries of the universe.