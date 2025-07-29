Penn researchers vote to unionize amid federal health and science funding threats

The National Labor Relations Board recently certified the results at Penn, which was 703 to 38 in favor of unionizing out of a total of 1,500 eligible voters. In a statement, a Penn spokesperson said they now wait for the union to start the bargaining process.

Union organizers say they are thrilled and excited by the results and will start by polling to assess priorities. During the campaign to unionize, they focused on job security, protections for researchers who come to Penn from outside the U.S. and better salaries.

Ryan Fair, a radiology researcher at Penn and union organizer, said postdoctoral researchers and research associates are typically in their late 20s and early 30s and need salaries and benefits that allow them to plan for the future.

“We’re not making salaries that are consistent with many of our fellow doctoral graduates, which means we’re … often hard-pressed to buy houses, to save for retirement, to start having children at a stage in our lives where a lot of other people are taking those steps,” he said.

He pointed out that postdocs and research associates that unionize at other universities have been able to negotiate salary increases of more than 10%.