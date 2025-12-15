From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Construction crews in Camden County were busy on a recent Friday morning fitting metal studs, installing plumbing, adding drywall and fixing electric wiring at a site that will eventually become a new transitional housing complex in Blackwood.

The $22 million project is slated to open mid-2026 and will include 60 studio apartments for people who are unhoused.

The goal, county leaders said, is to address rising rates of homelessness in the area and get people into housing sooner rather than later.

“That’s our objective, to get to net-zero homelessness in Camden County. We think we can do it in just a couple years,” said Louis Cappelli, the county’s commissioner director.