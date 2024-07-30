Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A.: Released in 1984 but dominating 1985 as the best-selling album, it sparked misinterpretations as a patriotic anthem during the Reagan reelection campaign. The lyrics actually portray a disillusioned Vietnam veteran’s experience of feeling abandoned by his country. Springsteen’s nuanced approach challenges perceptions, revealing his discomfort with the commercial success that led to a loss of control. We talk with Steven Hyden, author of the book There Was Nothing You Could Do: Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The U.S.A.” and the End of the Heartland.

Vinyl sales have defied the notion of being a relic of the past, with 2023 sales surpassing those of the 1990s and outpacing CD sales. Surprisingly, half of vinyl buyers view their purchases as merchandise rather than for listening purposes. The music industry is undergoing rapid changes, from the rise of streaming services to the impact of pandemic-related concert cancellations and the emergence of hologram concerts. And, advancements like AI enable the release of new music from long-lost stars. We talk about the economics of music with Jeff Apruzzese, program director of the music industry program at Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts and Design at Drexel University. Also with us will be Brielle Kimmins, also known as April Fool Child, who started her career as a singer by rejecting a major label and deciding to produce her music independently. The Philly artist now studies music business law at Berklee College of Music.

It’s jazz appreciation month and we’ve asked acclaimed trumpeter Terell Stafford to stop by with his horn to play and talk about music and jazz improvisation. Stafford is a Grammy-winning artist who has played with many jazz greats over the years. He now directs jazz studies at Temple University. Stafford joins us to talk about how he fell in love with the music and the jazz resurgence he’s seen since the pandemic.