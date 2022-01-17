This Camden woman began losing her sight. Quilting gave her a new vision

Renata Merrill began quilting 10 years ago after doctors discovered a tumor in her left eye. She said she began to lose her sight and picked up the hobby as both a way to strengthen her eyes and cope with the changes she was experiencing.

On Sunday, her vibrant quilts were on display at her first-ever solo exhibit, “New Beginnings,” at Camden FireWorks, a nonprofit art gallery and coworking space in the city with the mission of using art to bring about social change.

“In the process of going through surgery, I had to learn to do some things over. And quilting was the avenue to help me to get back to health,” Merrill said. “That means I had to learn how to focus, learn how to cut, learn how to draw a line, sew in a line.”

Merril thinks quilts are a way to tell “adventurous stories” without using any words. Her work is part of a long history, particularly among Black women in America, of using this art form to send messages that are more public or more personal.