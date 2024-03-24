From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Beatles, fake Tom Cruise, and TikTok — Camden’s first TEDx conference covered it all.

On March 9, five prolific speakers and three talented artists attracted over 100 guests to Camden High School, the conference’s host. The theme for that day, “Invincible,” was inspired by Camden itself.

Through annual conferences and independently organized TEDx talks in local communities, the non-profit TED shares innovative ideas and promotes curiosity worldwide. After directing conferences at Rutgers University-Camden in 2022 and 2023, conference organizers Pariti Sutaria and Melissa Maselli sought something “different” and partnered with Camden.

Katrina McCombs, superintendent of the Camden City School District, welcomed attendees to “an opportunity that empowers voices.”

The day’s premier speaker was Hae Jun “HeyJune” Jeon. In 2020, Jeon started her company Pheydrus to “help people improve lives through storytelling.”

In her talk, “How to Change Your Future with Quantum Relations,” Jeon proposed that “all possibilities exist.” If not, The Beatles might not be famous; record labels thought guitar bands were unmarketable. But Brian Epstein, their manager, recognized their “upward potential.” Thus, outcomes change alongside one’s perceptions.

The Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble (UADDE), the day’s first performance, led an electrifying tribute to West African culture. For Sekou Dickerson and Bintou Bangoura, a drummer and dancer respectively, the ensemble connects them to their family and culture. Dickerson’s late grandfather, Robert, founded the UADDE and Bangoura emigrated to New York from Guinea, Africa, as a child.