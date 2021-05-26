In the shadow of City Hall, they knelt on the concrete for 9 minutes and 29 seconds in complete silence.

Some wept quiet tears. Others raised their fists in solidarity.

All of them came to honor George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his murder by Minneapolis police, to keep alive the fight for racial justice his death sparked last May.

“I’m sad to say, but nobody is coming to save us. We are the change that we’ve been waiting for,” said Ethelind Baylor, a member of the Philadelphia Labor for Black Lives Coalition, which organized Tuesday’s night’s vigil.

“Let us build together a world worthy of us — worthy of our beautiful children,” she added before the program closed out with an emotional prayer and chant.

The hourlong event, the group’s first, unfolded exactly a month before a Minneapolis judge is set to sentence former police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes as Floyd lay prone and handcuffed on the asphalt, killing him.

Chauvin, who has filed a motion for a new trial, could be imprisoned for up to 40 years after a jury found him guilty of third-degree murder, unintentional second-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing.