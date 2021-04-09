Philly police fatally shot 24-year-old man following traffic stop
The Philadelphia Police Department has released more details about a traffic stop in the city’s Logan neighborhood that ended in five officers fatally shooting at 24-year-old James Alexander Wednesday night.
One of the five officers responding to the stop also had to be taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the foot.
According to the police account, the shooting was preceded by a traffic stop at around 6:45 p.m. Two police officers pulled over the blue Kia sedan Alexander was in after the driver of the car did not stop at a stop sign on the 1500 block of Somerville Avenue.
Alexander was a passenger in the car, which had two other men and one woman in it. After the two responding officers took everyone’s information and conducted a search, they found outstanding warrants for the driver and Alexander.
Alexander’s warrant was for failing to show up to court after posting bail in Wisconsin. The driver, who has not been identified, had a warrant for violating probation.
Police say due to the “wanted status” of two of the men, the responding officers called for backup to remove the men from the vehicle. Four additional officers showed up in response to the request, bringing the total at the scene to six.
Law enforcement’s account said the driver complied with officers’ instructions to exit the vehicle.
When officers approached Alexander’s side of the car to get him to surrender, authorities say police asked the 24-year-old if he was armed. That’s when they say Alexander pulled out a gun.
One of the officers who had first stopped the car yelled, “He’s got a gun,” police said.
While still in the car, Alexander allegedly fired in the direction of the officers. Police say body camera footage captured smoke coming out of the firearm at this time.
As Alexander ran away from the car, police allege he fired the weapon at least two more times. Police say an independent witness corroborated this account and body camera footage captured a second cloud of smoke as Alexander faced away from officers on the sidewalk and extended his arm “to the side and slightly backwards.”
That’s when five of the six officers fired at Alexander, who later died at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
According to the police account, investigators collected 31 fired cartridge casings at the scene. Three of the casings were linked to a .40 caliber handgun, which authorities say none of the responding officers were carrying.
The Philadelphia Police Department has not released the names of the officers who shot Alexander. Their time on the force ranges from three to 13 years.
Police say they interviewed the three other people in the car after the shooting and said Alexander had told them he was carrying a gun and that he couldn’t go back to jail.
Ishea Cedeno, Alexander’s aunt, disputed the police account while speaking to FOX29 earlier Thursday. She said the officers who stopped the car racially profiled her nephew, who was Black, along with the other passengers. Cedeno also told the TV station that the officer was “scared” because he had shot himself in the foot.
It’s unclear from the police account if the officer’s gunshot wound came from Alexander, one of the other officers, or if it was self-inflicted. The injured officer was also taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment and later released.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!