Philly police fatally shot 24-year-old man following traffic stop

The Philadelphia Police Department has released more details about a traffic stop in the city’s Logan neighborhood that ended in five officers fatally shooting at 24-year-old James Alexander Wednesday night.

One of the five officers responding to the stop also had to be taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the foot.

According to the police account, the shooting was preceded by a traffic stop at around 6:45 p.m. Two police officers pulled over the blue Kia sedan Alexander was in after the driver of the car did not stop at a stop sign on the 1500 block of Somerville Avenue.

Alexander was a passenger in the car, which had two other men and one woman in it. After the two responding officers took everyone’s information and conducted a search, they found outstanding warrants for the driver and Alexander.

Alexander’s warrant was for failing to show up to court after posting bail in Wisconsin. The driver, who has not been identified, had a warrant for violating probation.

Police say due to the “wanted status” of two of the men, the responding officers called for backup to remove the men from the vehicle. Four additional officers showed up in response to the request, bringing the total at the scene to six.