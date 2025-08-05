From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted five women over the past two weeks near Center City.

Police released images of the man Monday night and say they are looking for more information on whether he’s tied to any other recent incidents. The suspect is described as a Black man, around 6 feet tall with dreadlocks or braids.

The first assault was reported July 18 in the 1900 block of Spruce Street. The victim was walking her dog before 7 a.m. when the suspect approached her and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

The second incident happened July 19 in the 2000 block of Delancey Street. Police said the suspect assaulted the victim when she was trying to enter her apartment building.

During a news conference Monday, Special Victims Unit Captain Margo Alleyne-Parker said the suspect is a “very brazen individual. Somebody we would definitely like to get off the streets.”

Police said the other three assaults happened over the weekend. One occurred Saturday, at 8:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Waverly Street, and two took place Sunday, at 1 a.m. in the 400 block of South 15th Street and at 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Webster Street.

“He came up behind them and groped them in all the incidents,” Alleyne-Parker said. “In some instances, things may have gone a little further.”

Police say they have limited information about the suspect, but they believe the same man is responsible for all five assaults, based on the description and how close the alleged assaults happened to each other.

Editor’s note: Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.