Suspect in murder of Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor sentenced to 75 years

    • July 23, 2025
Police officers wearing a protective face masks as a precaution

FILE - Police officers wearing a protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus accompany the remains of Cpl. James O'Connor as they depart from Our Lady of Calvary Church in Philadelphia, Friday, May 8, 2020. O'Çonnor was shot and killed early Friday, March 13, as he served a homicide warrant at a home in the Philadelphia's Frankford section. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A suspect who pleaded guilty in the 2020 murder of Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor, learned his fate Wednesday.

Hassan Elliott was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

He is one of four people charged in connection with the killing.

Elliott entered a guilty plea in federal court back in January. He admitted that he was the one who shot and killed O’Connor.

Sergeant O’Connor was shot while a SWAT team was serving a search warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street the city’s Frankford section.

He was a 23-year veteran of the force and served on the SWAT unit for 15 years.

