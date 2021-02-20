Pa. Dems push for school infrastructure to be priority in next federal stimulus

A coalition of Democratic legislators in Harrisburg are calling on the commonwealth to prioritize fixing crumbling school infrastructure with a substantial portion of the federal funds in the latest proposed COVID-19 stimulus package.

President Joe Biden’s planned $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package is still taking shape, but the most recent figures suggest the package will contain about $350 billion earmarked for state and local governments.

On Friday, state Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-Phila.), state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Phila.), and several other Democratic lawmakers held a virtual press conference to demand Pennsylvania route some of that money into an emergency grant program that would pay for schools to remediate asbestos and lead, make electric and plumbing repairs, and do other needed maintenance work.

“We know that our schools were dangerous even before this pandemic,” Fiedler said. “For generations, our teachers, guidance counselors, nurses, students, and school staff have been sent into buildings where they can get brain damage because of chipped paint, or cancer because of asbestos.”

Teachers in Philadelphia have pointed to the school district’s history of infrastructure woes as a major reason for distrusting its plan to resume in-person learning for some students. Many city teachers have refused the district’s demand to return to school buildings. Both sides are now awaiting the ruling of a city-appointed mediator.

Legislators said Friday that crumbling infrastructure is far from just a Philadelphia problem. State Sen. Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny) held up a picture of a V-8 Chrysler car motor during the press conference — the backup generator for one of the school districts in his region.

“I want to give that school district a lot of credit for being creative,” Brewster said. “[But] it is sad to think, in a major power shortage, we would be relying on old technology like that.”