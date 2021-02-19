This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

In second grade, Noah Reilly was assigned to do an immigration project. He and his classmates had to write short papers about their ancestors’ journeys to the United States and make dolls that represented their families’ stories. But Noah had a feeling his doll would look different.

“My mom said that I would probably be the only one with this [doll], and I was the only one,” Noah said.

For his project, Noah wanted to tell the story of his mother’s family, who are Black. He is a multiracial child who attends a school in the suburbs of Philadelphia where Black children make up only 5% of the student population. Noah’s teacher was white.

“I think it was hard for the teacher to understand why the project was an issue, that not everyone has an immigration story,” said Monet Reilly, Noah’s mother. “There were obviously a large group of people who came here as slaves. And not as willing immigrants.”

Reilly said the project forced her to discuss slavery with Noah, something she wasn’t ready to do. And despite several attempts to raise concerns with his teacher, she was met with general dismissiveness.

“She told me, ‘Well, you know the Irish came here as slaves too,’ as if that somehow made it better that I had to explain to my then 7-year-old what slavery was and why it not the same as immigration,” Reilly said.

At the time, Black teachers made up only 1% of Noah’s school district. Reilly said that if there had been more teachers of color in his school, someone could have looked at the project and been able to intervene earlier.

The Tennessee Star Experiment

Noah is in fourth grade now, and he has never had a Black teacher until this year. This absence of Black teachers is a reality for many Black students all over the country. For decades, researchers and policy makers have tried to understand whether a race match between teachers and students has positive effects on educational outcomes: meaning, if a Black student has early exposure to a Black teacher, is the student more likely to perform better on standardized tests, graduate from high school, and matriculate to college?

Tennessee paved the way for researchers to answer this question for years to come. In the 1980s, the state was interested in passing policies that would control and minimize class sizes in public schools. But it wanted to have rigorous evidence that this would have positive effects on student outcomes. So it authorized a massive educational experiment in the mid-1980s called the Tennessee Star Experiment, one of the most critical experiments in educational research history.

Seven thousand students in 79 schools were recruited, and they randomly assigned the students in those schools to either small classes, regular-sized classes, or regular-sized classes with a full time teacher’s aide. One of the key things they did that would later give rise to a wide set of research papers is that they randomized the students and the teachers to those conditions and to one another — meaning that randomizing for class size meant teacher race was randomized as well.

Cassandra Hart, an associate professor of education policy at University of California, Davis, said earlier studies used this data set to prove the short-term impact of race-congruent teachers on things such as next year’s test scores or this year’s discipline. But in 2018, Hart and a team of education policy researchers used the Project Star data to explore the long-run impact of having a Black teacher as a Black student.

“Earlier studies had shown … Black students matched to Black teachers saw modest benefits in terms of their performance on standardized tests,” Hart said. “And what we wanted to look at is whether there were longer-term outcomes. So if you’re matched to a Black teacher in your elementary school years, does that still matter down the line for things like your high school graduation, and ultimately your college enrollment outcomes.”

The role-model effect

Hart and her colleagues discovered that Black students who were randomly matched to Black teachers did, in fact, have better long-run outcomes. Black students who were exposed to Black teachers by third grade were 13% more likely to enroll in college. If kids had two Black teachers by third grade, Hart said, the likelihood of college enrollment jumped to 32%. Hart and her colleagues call this the role-model effect.