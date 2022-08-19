Philly teachers back to school

Summer break is coming to an end, and students and teachers will soon be heading back to the classroom. After two and half tumultuous pandemic years for educators and students, there’s hope that this fall will be a return to normal. In Philadelphia, public schools continue to struggle with funding, staff shortages and inequities in Covid-19 mitigation when compared to most suburban schools. This hour, we sit down with three Philadelphia teachers to talk about the coming school year, their concerns returning to class and the toll the pandemic has taken on them and their students.

Guests

Estafana Ramos, Kindergarten teacher at Vare-Washington Elementary School

Isaac Dunn, History teacher at Thomas A. Edison High School

Andrew Salz, English teacher at Paul Robeson High School

