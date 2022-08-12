Philly public schools push to hire more support staff before first day of school

Shambaugh, the district’s chief talent officer, said the district sees its employees as “lifelong learners” and wants them to have opportunities to grow their careers within the school system.

That can mean advancing from an entry-level role to management within a single department or enrolling in discounted college classes through university partnerships offered through the district.

The district also has a number of new pipeline programs meant to build talent in-house, including training cleaning staff to become building engineers — the people responsible for everything from HVAC systems to asbestos abatement — and paying nurses and bus drivers while they undergo the state’s certification process.

Shambaugh said to compete with other school systems and the medical sector, the district has increased salaries and is giving teachers, counselors and nurses a $1,000 bonus in September. New bus drivers are eligible for a $500 signing bonus.

Nursing director Shannon Smith says more than 90% of nursing positions are filled, but there are still plenty of openings.

She said the nursing shortage is even higher in some non-urban areas, where districts and hospitals are offering higher salaries in an effort to lure city nurses away.

“The money that’s being offered is really high and the nurses are going for that,” Smith said.

While the district is trying to compete financially, Smith said she tries to sell the job to prospective nurses by appealing to their sense of personal responsibility.

“You get to be an educator, you get to be a caregiver and you get to reach children at an age where you’re actually making a difference in how they see themselves healthy,” Smith said.

Before becoming director, Smith worked as a school nurse for the district for 20 years.

“I’m from Philadelphia. I grew up in Philadelphia. I went to school in Philadelphia and I want to make a difference in Philadelphia where I live,” she said.

Smith says her goal is to make sure that each of the district’s schools has at least one nurse before classes start later this month.