Wolf Administration ramps up efforts to recruit school bus drivers

This story originally appeared on WITF

As school districts struggle to get kids to and from class, the Wolf Administration is stepping up efforts to address a bus driver shortage.

The state is at its lowest number of bus drivers in five years — with about 42,000.

PennDOT reached out to more than 375,000 commercial driver’s license holders across the state to let them know about the opening. So far, about 1,300 are expressing interest.

Department of Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega said it’s a step in the right direction.

“But Pennsylvania still needs more help. Our students need reliable transportation to be able to continue in-person instruction. Our parents need peace of mind, and our schools need assistance,” he said.