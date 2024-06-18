George Norcross, the South Jersey political boss is under indictment. We talk to WNYC senior reporter Nancy Solomon about what it means for Norcross, the political establishment, and Camden’s comeback.

The debate over school vouchers in Pennsylvania has reignited as budget negotiations heat up in Harrisburg. Last year, Governor Josh Shapiro made headlines by initially supporting Republican-led efforts to implement school vouchers. However, he later retreated from this position amidst growing tensions within the House over the state budget proposal. Proponents argue that vouchers would empower families with more educational choices and potentially better learning environments. However, critics contend that vouchers would siphon funds from public schools and may not yield improved academic outcomes. We talk with Guy Ciarrocchi, senior fellow with the Commonwealth Foundation which is a proponent of school vouchers and school choice for parents. We also talk with Priyanka Reyes-Kaura K-12 education policy director for Children First, an organization that believes “private school vouchers will undermine public education” and wants to improve the public education system.