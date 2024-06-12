From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Rap mogul Jay-Z is taking on a new project outside the world of music. His new mission is to improve education, specifically in lower-wealth areas with underfunded schools in Philadelphia.

However, his altruistic intentions are being challenged by critics. The artist, who famously rapped to fans that he is a “business… man” — not to be confused with a “businessman” — wants to make it so that families have access to private and charter schools, a proposition that some say is just what families need to better educate their children.

But others argue that anything that encourages funding to be stripped from public education is detrimental to kids and society at large.

What we know about Jay-Z’s latest announcement

On Friday, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation announced it would support the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS), a school voucher campaign aimed at promoting vouchers for Philadelphia-area students in grades K-12.