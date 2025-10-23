Pennsylvania Education

School let the dogs out: String Theory has a staff of 4-legged therapists

Every day, trained therapy dogs roam the halls of the Center City charter school, and they’re having a positive impact on student performances.

Maverick listens while students read aloud to him. His calm, nonjudgemental attention helps them relax and focus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Pennsylvania Education

School let the dogs out: String Theory has a staff of 4-legged therapists

Every day, trained therapy dogs roam the halls of the Center City charter school, and they’re having a positive impact on student performances.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dogs are now running the halls of String Theory Charter School in Center City Philadelphia every day. The school began the academic year with a new program to have therapy dogs on hand at all times.

One of them is Maverick, a 2-year-old French bulldog newly certified as a therapy dog. Its owner is Samantha Sarin, a student behavioralist at String Theory. She said just the presence of Maverick in a classroom improves students’ performance.

“He visits classrooms, or students are able to come to my office and see him,” she said. “We’ll walk through the hallways and greet people, or he can sit in a classroom while a teacher is doing a lesson.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“Last week, there was a student that was upset. She was disengaged and off to the side. But I noticed that she was watching Maverick,” she added. “She came a little closer and put her hand down, calling him over. Her mood improved instantly.”

Maverick, a String Theory School therapy dog, smiles
Maverick helps students at String Theory School improve their reading skills with his nonjudgemental support. The students can read aloud to him without fear of criticism. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
students sitting with String Theory School staff and therapy dogs
Sixth-grader Clyde Thompson (right) reaches out to Maverick, a therapy dog belonging to String Theory School behavior analyst Samantha Sarin (left). The presence of dogs in schools has shown to improve mental health among students, making them calmer and more attentive. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Samantha Sarin, Tricia Baker and Maverick, a String Theory School therapy dog, smile
Samantha Sarin (left), a behavior analyst at String Theory School, poses with her English bulldog, Maverick, and Tricia Baker (right), who trained Maverick and six other String Theory staff pets to be therapy dogs for the students. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Sarin is one of seven staff members at String Theory who put their personal pets through an 11-month training program at Attitudes in Reverse, a mental health awareness organization based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Dogs are known to trigger beneficial neurotransmitters in the brains of humans, including oxytocin, serotonin and dopamine. They also decrease stress-inducing hormones like cortisol.

You don’t have to own a dog to benefit from them. Studies show that brief encounters with other people’s dogs can improve one’s mental health.

String Theory’s school psychologist, Allison Hussey, said the presence of dogs can lower anxiety levels in students, helping them perform better in class.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“Especially after COVID, we’re trying to do everything that we can to cultivate student well-being,” she said. “This is a simple way where a student’s day can be brightened just by seeing one of the dogs in the hallway.”

Allison Hussey and a String Theory School therapy dog
Allison Hussey, director of psychological services at String Theory School, holds her miniature Pinscher, Holly. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
students sitting with String Theory School therapy dogs
Maverick listens while String Theory student Makhi Goodman reads aloud to him. Maverick's calm, nonjudgemental attention helps students relax and focus. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
Melissa Quarracino walks with a String Theory School therapy dog
String Theory School Chief Operating Officer Melissa Quarracino walks through the school with her dog, Charlie. A roster of seven certified therapy dogs, belonging to staff members, ensures that there is at least one dog at the school on any given day. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Unlike other dogs trained for specific work, these therapy dogs don’t appear to do much. In a circle of students sitting on the floor learning to read by reciting simple sentences from paperbacks, Maverick and his colleague, Polly, a brown and white miniature Pinscher, mostly sniff the kids’ feet and wander around.

But the mere presence of the dogs’ affection — without a whiff of criticism — helps the young readers relax into learning. Their extensive training makes the dogs reliably calm, no matter the situation.

“We train for the unpredictable because that’s what the school environment is,” said Trisha Baker, founder of Attitudes in Reverse. “Is the dog going to be walking down the hall with hundreds of students, in chaos? Is there going to be a school shooting drill? We have to teach them to be calm and quiet during that.”

“Not every dog is able to fulfill the requirements. Sometimes dogs have anxiety themselves and are better off home on the sofa,” she added. “That’s perfectly okay.”

Related Content

While many organizations train and use therapy dogs, Attitudes in Reverse is believed to be the only one in the country to create programs within schools so that therapy dogs are on hand all the time.

Maintaining a team of mental health dogs means looking after their own mental health.

“We’re working with the staff to teach them to look out for body clues that the dogs might be offering,” Baker said. “Is the dog showing signs of stress? A stressed dog might bite.”

“They have to take breaks. They work maybe an hour at a time and then they go take a half-hour, 45-minute break,” she said, “ Because they will burn out.”

Maverick the French bulldog looks into the camera
Maverick the French bulldog is a therapist at String Theory Charter School. He is one of seven dogs owned by school staff, who went through an 11-month program to become certified therapy dogs. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Peter Crimmins

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate