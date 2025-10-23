From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dogs are now running the halls of String Theory Charter School in Center City Philadelphia every day. The school began the academic year with a new program to have therapy dogs on hand at all times.

One of them is Maverick, a 2-year-old French bulldog newly certified as a therapy dog. Its owner is Samantha Sarin, a student behavioralist at String Theory. She said just the presence of Maverick in a classroom improves students’ performance.

“He visits classrooms, or students are able to come to my office and see him,” she said. “We’ll walk through the hallways and greet people, or he can sit in a classroom while a teacher is doing a lesson.”

“Last week, there was a student that was upset. She was disengaged and off to the side. But I noticed that she was watching Maverick,” she added. “She came a little closer and put her hand down, calling him over. Her mood improved instantly.”