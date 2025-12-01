South Philly charter school opens musical sensory garden for kids to explore creativity and learning through sound
The Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School built a musical learning space for kids with autism and other students with a grant from String Theory Schools.
On a side street near the Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School, a separate entrance, tucked away behind a tall fence and a gate, leads to a small outdoor space.
The sounds of squealing children, drums and chimes are in the air.
“You hear it?” asked January Teti, the school’s vice principal, with a big grin as she unlocked the gate and stepped inside.
This small piece of the city block has been transformed into a technicolor landscape of sensory wonder and musical play, designed as a safe space for students with autism and other developmental challenges. It’s an environment that fosters creative learning for all kids.
On a recent Friday morning, about two dozen kindergarteners ran around on the squishy green turf floor with a winding yellow walking path. Bundled in coats and gloves, they darted from playing bongo drums to glockenspiels, hand pipes and other instruments scattered throughout the space.
“It’s really fun when you can play with them, too,” Teti said. “You can utilize this space and make it whatever your imagination can go with.”
The musical sensory garden opened this fall, built with a grant from String Theory Schools, a local nonprofit that operates the charter school.
The whimsical space encourages learning through sound, movement and expression.
Research shows that music therapy can benefit children with neurodevelopmental and behavioral issues with improvements in social interaction, communication and cognitive skills. Music is also associated with enhanced learning for all children, data shows.
“So, we have a safe therapeutic area for our students exploring all five senses, and then we can have all the children grow,” Teti said. “The kids love it, no matter what the age is.”
Sculptures of giraffes, roosters and other animals dot the edges of the courtyard between small trees and flower beds. Tiny birdhouses hang from fences and a bright red pavilion structure, where rows of benches create a sort of mini classroom.
The school’s autistic support classes have daily access to the garden, weather permitting. Other general education classes can also book time once a week to bring kids outside for some fun and for lessons, which may involve writing assignments, music or art.
“It really is fun for them to experience something different,” Teti said.
A group of girls huddled around metal drum-like spheres that have been painted to look like mushrooms.
“We can play whatever we want,” one student said.
Her friend ran over to giant, colorful flowers, picked up a mallet and struck the metal petals, which made a loud chiming sound.
“They’re noisy,” she said. “I like it.”
Teachers stood on the outer edges and watched the kids make up songs, games and performances.
“Some of them really want to be drummers and artists,” Nikisha Joseph said with a laugh.
Joseph is a one-on-one registered behavior technician and works with some of the students with autism and developmental challenges.
“It’s nice to see them come out and have a good time,” she said. “It makes you feel good at the end of the day.”
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series that explores the impact of creativity on student learning and success. WHYY and this series are supported by the Marrazzo Family Foundation, a foundation focused on fostering creativity in Philadelphia youth, which is led by Ellie and Jeffrey Marrazzo. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
