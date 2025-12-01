From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On a side street near the Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School, a separate entrance, tucked away behind a tall fence and a gate, leads to a small outdoor space.

The sounds of squealing children, drums and chimes are in the air.

“You hear it?” asked January Teti, the school’s vice principal, with a big grin as she unlocked the gate and stepped inside.

This small piece of the city block has been transformed into a technicolor landscape of sensory wonder and musical play, designed as a safe space for students with autism and other developmental challenges. It’s an environment that fosters creative learning for all kids.