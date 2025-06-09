Arts programs help kids learn. A researcher dug into the ‘how’ at one Philadelphia school

Next she started to investigate social emotional growth – which is important for learning. She found that the preschoolers exhibited much more positive emotions, like interest, happiness and pride, than their peers at a comparison school. They were also able to regulate their emotions better – both positive and negative.

Clearly, the arts program was making a difference.

These findings backed things Davis had observed in the classroom, she was a teacher at the program before she became the executive director.

“I knew something was happening to have a class of 20 and 10 of them having an individual education plan, an IEP, and then seeing over the course of the year the growth that they made,” she said. “I feel like I was a good teacher, and was helping them, but just having that collaboration with the art and the opportunities for them to also build on skill sets outside of me, of course, it’s a no brainer. Something’s happening.”

She says Brown’s research studies were more than just validation that this approach was working. They also gave them insights into how to tweak and improve the program continuously.

Exploring the ‘it factor’

Having found evidence that this approach was truly having an impact, Brown wanted to dig deeper. She wanted to know: What exactly was going on in the kids’ bodies to facilitate this growth?

“We launched an investigation titled, ‘Can the Arts Get Under the Skin?’ The answer was a resounding ‘yes.’”

Brown and her team took frequent saliva samples from the kids in the program to measure levels of the stress hormone cortisol. They measured levels at baseline in the morning, and then took new measurements after music, dance, visual arts and early learning classes on different days of the week.

“We found evidence that children showed lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol after music, dance, and visual arts classes compared with their regular early learning or homeroom classes.”

Preschool can be stressful all in itself, kids are in a new situation, away from their parents, they have to navigate classrooms and peer relationships, but many of the kids in this program also experience chronic stress because of poverty or difficult family situations.

To Brown, the findings around cortisol levels offered an interesting insight into understanding the impact of the arts classes. Brown explained that at normal levels, cortisol supports functions like the immune system or metabolism, but too much of it can interfere with the function and development of brain areas involved in learning and cognition, like the hippocampus, the prefrontal cortex, and also areas involved in emotion like the amygdala.

“You’ve probably heard that 90% of brain growth and development happens before children enter kindergarten. So early childhood is a really important period for us to help children regulate stress so that they can focus on learning and so that their brains can grow and develop in healthy ways.”

Expanding the approach to other schools

Brown says all of the studies she’s been able to do over the years have really painted a comprehensive picture of how and why creativity and the arts support learning.

“We know that humans learn best when our entire bodies are engaged and events are registered by several senses. And that’s the case in these music and arts classes,” she said. “But it’s also the case that children learn best when they are not overly stressed, when they can really focus their attention on learning. And we do think that the music and arts programming here helps children to be in an optimal state to learn.”

Helen Eaton, CEO of Settlement Music School, says the research-based approach helps the school improve its programming. It also helps us tell the story of how critical arts enrichment is, that arts integration in preschool is a game changer in the field, that it can really build the skill set of our students getting them ready for kindergarten in ways that other preschool programs without arts integration just can’t do,” she said.

She added that the frequency of arts classes is also key. “So Settlement has made an enormous investment in having our artist teachers work on a daily basis with students, ” she explained. “This is how children learn. They need repetition. They need consistency on a daily basis to reinforce the concepts that are being taught in Kaleidoscope.”

Now, staff at the school and Brown are using the research findings to make some of their lessons available to kids and teachers at other preschools, through an expansion and outreach initiative called KWEST Arts; Kaleidoscope Wants Everyone Succeeding Together through the Arts.

“So even if you don’t have a fully credentialed music teacher or visual arts teacher, there are strategies that a regular early learning teacher can use in their classes to bring in music, movement, visual arts, to support children’s emotion regulation and learning,” said Brown.

Even small things and tweaks that can reduce stress and help kids learn, like singing through transitions. “A cleanup song, singing a get in line song, helping children with those moments that can cause stress for young ones,” said Brown.

They’ve done a soft launch at five schools – four in Philadelphia and one in Denver. They collected feedback from teachers and are now planning to bring their approach and lesson plans to more schools.

Editor’s Note: The Kaleidoscope Preschool Program at Settlement Music School receives some financial support from the Marrazzo Family Foundation, which also supports WHYY News.