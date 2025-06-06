Exploring the Secrets of Human Creativity
We explore what creativity is, how it works, and how we can use it in unexpected ways.Listen 49:10
When we think of creativity, we usually think of the arts — the ability to compose a song, write a novel, express ourselves through painting, dance, or theater. It’s the mysterious spark that ignites our imaginations, allowing us to communicate and experience emotions, ideas, and worlds that we could otherwise never touch.
But creative thinking isn’t just limited to artists and their work. Increasingly, researchers are discovering that it plays a key role in human intelligence, problem-solving, and even our well-being. On this episode, we explore what creativity is, how it works, and how we can use it in unexpected ways. We hear about why one musician says AI programs aren’t a threat, but a means of democratizing music; what research has revealed about the power of creativity to shape the brains and success of children; and how the burgeoning field of “design thinking” is helping to improve our health care system.
ALSO HEARD:
- Whenever schools face tightening budgets, music and arts classes are often the first to go — but that could be a big mistake, according to psychologist and researcher Ellie Brown. She reveals what she’s learned over nearly two decades of research about how the arts can set children up for success, improving their vocabulary, emotional regulation, and even the development of their brains.
- Cognitive scientist and psychologist Keith Holyoak explains how and why creative thinking — and especially the ability to draw analogies — is central to human intelligence and problem-solving. His latest book is “The Human Edge: Analogy and the Roots of Creative Intelligence.”
- We talk with emergency physician and researcher Bon Ku about expanding our definition of creativity beyond the arts, and how “design thinking” is helping to improve patient outcomes, make hospitals more efficient, and expand access to health care. He co-authored ”Health Design Thinking: Creating Products and Services for Better Health.”
Segments from this episode
