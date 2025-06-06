Exploring the Secrets of Human Creativity

When we think of creativity, we usually think of the arts — the ability to compose a song, write a novel, express ourselves through painting, dance, or theater. It’s the mysterious spark that ignites our imaginations, allowing us to communicate and experience emotions, ideas, and worlds that we could otherwise never touch.

But creative thinking isn’t just limited to artists and their work. Increasingly, researchers are discovering that it plays a key role in human intelligence, problem-solving, and even our well-being. On this episode, we explore what creativity is, how it works, and how we can use it in unexpected ways. We hear about why one musician says AI programs aren’t a threat, but a means of democratizing music; what research has revealed about the power of creativity to shape the brains and success of children; and how the burgeoning field of “design thinking” is helping to improve our health care system.

