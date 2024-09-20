What’s the best educational setting for my child to learn and grow? It’s a question many parents contemplate, but it’s an especially challenging question for parents of autistic kids. Federal law requires that public schools provide accommodations to meet the unique needs of students with disabilities — and yet, many parents say it’s a constant battle to ensure that their kids are actually receiving the services they need.

On this episode, we explore the experiences of autistic kids at school — the often unseen challenges they face, the ongoing fight for better services, and what experts say could make a difference. We hear stories about research to bring best practices for autistic kids to an already overburdened and under-resourced school system; what happened when an autistic teen decided to give herself a pre-high school glow-up; and a little-known condition that makes school an almost impossible struggle for some autistic kids.

Also heard on this week’s episode: