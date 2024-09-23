For those with sensory issues, ‘fitting in’ at school can be a huge challenge

Growing up in the early 2000s, Rebecca Kaplan faced challenges fitting in due to autism-related sensory issues — but on a whim, she hoped buying a pair of jeans would help.

Listen 10:20
Growing up, Rebecca Kaplan didn't like jeans due to sensory issues related to her autism. However, wanting to fit in, she chose to buy her first pair of jeans. (Courtesy of Rebecca Kaplan)

Growing up, Rebecca Kaplan didn't like jeans due to sensory issues related to her autism. However, wanting to fit in, she chose to buy her first pair of jeans. (Courtesy of Rebecca Kaplan)

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Find it on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

When comedian Rebecca Kaplan was a kid, she wore soft, baggy velour pants to school every day. This was not a fashion statement — her pants were nothing at all like the classic pink Juicy Couture tracksuits from the early 2000s.

Kaplan described them as more like something your grandmother would wear.

As a kid with with sensory issues, Rebecca Kaplan wore soft and baggy velour pants to school, every day. (Courtesy of Rebecca Kaplan)
As a kid with with sensory issues, Rebecca Kaplan wore soft and baggy velour pants to school, every day. (Courtesy of Rebecca Kaplan)

Kaplan has autism spectrum disorder, and she experiences sensory differences. Some people with ASD may be over-sensitive or under-sensitive to specific sights, sounds, smells or textures, and exposure to such stimuli can sometimes cause distress or discomfort. So for Kaplan, those loose-fitting velour pants were a godsend. They didn’t make her skin crawl, as other tight and rugged fabrics did.

But as Kaplan was getting ready to start high school, she really wanted to fit in at school and look like the other kids. Producer Nichole Currie shares the story of Kaplan’s mission to make that happen: the purchase of her first pair of jeans. Listen to the audio story above.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Pulse

The Pulse

Hosted by Maiken Scott

Subscribe for free

More segments from Navigating Autism in School

View full episode

You may also like

About Nichole Currie

Nichole Currie is a producer for WHYY's "The Pulse."

Read more
A headshot of Nichole Currie

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate