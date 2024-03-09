From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

While out on a walk with her nearly two-year-old son Nobel King Heard, Kimberly King was talking on the phone with Nobel’s early intervention provider, Laura Balogh. They were trying a new technique to encourage Nobel, who has autism spectrum disorder and is nonverbal, to speak.

“Ready, set…,” said King, a personal chef and jewelry maker, before she took off running. “Go!” Nobel finished, following his mom’s lead.

King and Balogh broke out into cheers of excitement upon hearing Nobel, now almost three years old, say his first word.

It was an example of successful caregiver coaching, an early intervention method in which providers teach parents of young children with autism strategies to work with them in their daily routines and activities. The coaching program Project ImPACT helps children develop social, communication, imitation and play skills.

“I was working with just love, just trying to give my baby love, but [early intervention providers] gave me the educational resources, everything that I need,” King said.

Caregiver coaching is a relatively recent approach in early intervention care, and it’s at the center of Dr. Melanie Pellecchia’s Adaptive Trial of Parent Empowerment and Coaching in Early Intervention, or AT PEACE Study.

The assistant professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania was awarded a grant in July to investigate the effectiveness of different levels of support for providers increasing caregiver-mediated intervention through a five-year study. Her team recently completed the training and preparation period, and are just now getting started with the main course.

Pellecchia will be enrolling 400 children and 200 providers working in the Philadelphia Infant Toddler Early Intervention Program and Elwyn Preschool Early Intervention services, training them in Project ImPACT and then randomly selecting providers to receive different levels of support.

The AT PEACE Study aims to improve the fidelity of providers who coach caregivers, which means making sure providers are following early intervention manuals, like Project ImPACT, how they are supposed to.

In Pellecchia’s previous research, she found that when providers used Project ImPACT consistently, the children they worked with showed better outcomes within six months. However, most providers weren’t implementing it properly.

“The goal is to see how much support do providers actually need? How can we get them to do this program with fidelity? And what kinds of support would you need to do this at scale in a large urban city like Philadelphia?” Pellecchia said.

Pellecchia has been researching the effectiveness of early intervention care for autism spectrum disorder for approximately eight years. She shifted the autism care landscape, helping providers work with caregivers as active partners in intervention delivery by developing the Parent Empowerment and Coaching in Early Intervention (PEACE) toolkit, which is the support system being researched.