How vaccine sites can be more accessible to people with intellectual disabilities

Many of us are still looking forward to that “I got vaccinated” sticker.

But tangible signs they did a good job getting the COVID-19 vaccine might be even more meaningful for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who think or process differently, and for whom things like routine medical care can pose challenges.

People with intellectual disabilities are now eligible for the vaccine in Delaware and in Philadelphia, where city Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced in mid-March that they were included in Phase 1B of the vaccination effort. New Jersey announced Friday that vaccine eligibility in that state would begin April 5.

Now that the vaccine is more available, Wendy Ross, director of the Center for Autism & Neurodiversity at Thomas Jefferson University, has been working with focus groups of young adults with intellectual disabilities to craft strategies toward making it more accessible. Some of those groups have been based out of Carousel Connections, a Philadelphia-area training program for people with disabilities that tries to build independence.

“I think one of the pieces in this experience is for participants to be able to share out,” said Amy McCann, CEO and program director at Carousel Connections.

She described how during one group, the participants went back and forth on noise-canceling earphones — some people like them, some people find them uncomfortable.

“A strategy isn’t a one size fits all, but everybody has a voice,” McCann said.

Managing expectations around the vaccine has been difficult because of the “up in the air” nature of the vaccine rollout, McCann said: Knowing it’s coming, but not knowing who would get it or when. Because some of the individuals at Carousel Connections became eligible because of other health conditions, that variability and difficulties finding appointments even for those in priority vaccination phases took a toll.

All that is compounded by the danger. People with intellectual disabilities are being included in most priority vaccination phases now because they have faced higher risk during the pandemic.

“We were starting to have families learn of loss,” said McCann, “either family members or peers that have passed away, and the yearning to have the vaccine became even more dire.”

Research done at Thomas Jefferson University was cited by Philadelphia Health Commissioner Farley in the decision to include people with intellectual disabilities in the city’s Phase 1B. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst, found that individuals with intellectual disabilities not only had a higher risk of coronavirus infection and being admitted to the hospital and ICU, but were also more likely to die.