Here’s how to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware

In Delaware, vaccines are currently available to those eligible in Phases 1A and 1B.

That includes health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, and individuals age 65 and older. It also includes essential workers in frontline, critical infrastructure roles: firefighters, police officers, teachers and child care workers, U.S. postal workers, and grocery store staff, as well as people working in food manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation.

(Not part of those priority phases, or still aren’t sure into which phase you fall? Here’s an interactive vaccine priority guide that might help.)

In all three counties — New Castle, Kent, and Sussex — eligible residents can receive the vaccine from pharmacies, vaccination events, or medical providers. To see whether your medical provider is offering the vaccine, as well as which one (Pfizer or Moderna), visit the state’s vaccine guide here.