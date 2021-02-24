Here’s how to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
In Delaware, vaccines are currently available to those eligible in Phases 1A and 1B.
That includes health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, and individuals age 65 and older. It also includes essential workers in frontline, critical infrastructure roles: firefighters, police officers, teachers and child care workers, U.S. postal workers, and grocery store staff, as well as people working in food manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation.
(Not part of those priority phases, or still aren’t sure into which phase you fall? Here’s an interactive vaccine priority guide that might help.)
In all three counties — New Castle, Kent, and Sussex — eligible residents can receive the vaccine from pharmacies, vaccination events, or medical providers. To see whether your medical provider is offering the vaccine, as well as which one (Pfizer or Moderna), visit the state’s vaccine guide here.
Delawareans who are 65 or older can also use the sign-up link here to see where vaccine appointments are available and schedule one at a local pharmacy, or register hereto request an appointment at an upcoming mass vaccination event. Pharmacy signup and mass vaccination event registration is currently available only to those 65 and older, and Phase 1A individuals (health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff).
Note that even if you are eligible to receive a vaccine, an appointment may not be immediately available to you. That’s because there’s a limited supply of vaccines, which means there aren’t enough slots for everyone who requests an appointment to be scheduled right away. And in Delaware, people are prioritized based on risk factors. That means that someone who is 82 and has COPD might get an appointment a few days after signing up, while someone who’s 65 and doesn’t have any critical medical conditions might have to wait longer.
That said, if you sign up for a vaccination event and do not immediately receive an invitation to schedule an appointment, the state will hold your request so you can receive an invitation for future vaccination events.
