One positive indicator is that only about one Delawarean has died each day in the last three weeks. It had been two a day in the previous two months.

Dr. Rick Hong, medical director at the Delaware Division of Public Health, said the sudden reversal of a welcome trend has officials worried, especially with the holidays just over the horizon.

‘We’re not happy about it,’’ Hong told WHYY News.

So what’s going in Delaware and elsewhere across much of the United States, where cases have also been rising in recent weeks?

Is it the return of colder weather and more people gathering indoors to dine, watch basketball, and concerts?

Hong speculated that in Delaware, those factors are definitely in play, along with a delayed effect from Halloween, slightly more than three weeks ago. Hong said the annual trick-or-treating festivities spurred a late-fall increase last year as well.

That doesn’t portend well for Christmas and the colder months approaching, he said.

“We are concerned, with the holidays coming up that we will continue to see this increase in the number of cases as well as hospitalizations,’’ he said.

With Gov. John Carney already on record saying he doesn’t anticipate new restrictions, and a possible end to the school masking mandate in February, Hong reiterated what he and health officials have been saying, ad nauseum, for months.

“We still want to remind folks that, we want everyone to have a safe holiday, making sure you still remember to wear masks and make sure you social distance and get your vaccine if you haven’t done so already,” he said.