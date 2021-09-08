Lost vax card? Delaware online portal designed to help access vaccine records

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Proving you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 is becoming more important. Some employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated before returning to the office. Delaware state employees are required to get the vaccine by September 30 or submit to regular testing. Some restaurants in our region are also requiring customers to prove their vaccinated status.

But what happens if you’ve lost the COVID-19 card you received when getting your shots at the doctor or pharmacy?

While the state has maintained a database of vaccinations for the past 25 years, being able to easily access that information has become more important than ever. Residents can now use the new DelVAX Public Access Portal to print official immunization records for themselves or their children.

“We have a law here in the state that any immunization given has to be reported to public health and it goes into this system,” said Jim Talbot, director of the Division of Public Health’s immunization program. “Really all records for any individual, especially younger kids and adults from, let’s say from the last twenty five years, all their immunizations should be in there.”