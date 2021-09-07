Debilitating long COVID symptoms may qualify workers for ADA job accommodations

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

For the past 18 months, both attorney Melissa Mazur and her colleagues have had to adjust to her unpredictable long COVID symptoms. Mazur and others like her, known as long-haulers, experience often unexplainable and random conditions months after contracting the coronavirus.

Insomnia, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, shortness of breath, gastrointestinal issues, brain fog, and neuropathy in her hands and feet are all symptoms Mazur has dealt with. They come and go, and constantly change.

Mazur, who lives in Philadelphia, said these symptoms mean that she and her employer have had to be flexible. In July 2020, for example, she had a relapse of her long COVID symptoms, with a fever and swollen lymph nodes that required her to call out sick from work. Because she had deadlines to meet, her colleagues had to pitch in.

“The unpredictability made it more difficult for everyone, because they had to shift things they weren’t expecting to,” she said.

Though Mazur’s colleagues were understanding and supportive, the situation made her uneasy.

“I’m someone who’s been consistently what they would call an overachiever, and I’ll admit that there are times where I like having control over the things that I am working on, and then you sort of have to give it over to someone else and hope they can do it. And … I don’t like being a burden, and that was hard, this feeling that I was now going to cause someone else to have more work that they weren’t expecting,” she said.

In June of this year, when Mazur and her colleagues were called back into the office after more than a year working remotely, her employer permitted her to continue to work from home as a reasonable workplace accommodation because of her long COVID symptoms — among the most debilitating of which are sudden waves of extreme fatigue that compel her to lie down in the middle of the day.

“I knew that if I started trying to go into work regularly, and put in the extra energy to just get myself out the door, after a few days of that, I would probably need to have a sick day, or I’d have a relapse. There were days where it was difficult for me to do the dishes. There were days where, quite frankly, it was difficult for me to just take a shower. Now, I’ve tried to incorporate some things back into my life. But adding a commute into that, I take SEPTA, adding that into the mix would have … caused me to relapse,” she said.

The workplace accommodations have allowed her to be more productive, Mazur said.

Individuals with long COVID can ask for such accommodations without fear of retribution. In late July, President Joe Biden announced that some people might qualify for disability resources and protections from the U.S. government under the Americans with Disabilities Act. That federal civil rights statute prohibits discrimination against qualified job applicants and employees on the basis of disability.

Data shows that 25% of people who contract COVID-19 experience long COVID symptoms. Mazur said Biden’s announcement helped her to feel validated.

“It was just a relief. I think I said I felt seen, because I have been dealing with this for so long, and so many people have been, and the idea that it was even just recognized as something that was disabling was very powerful to see. I’m getting a little emotional,” Mazur said.

“It’s been very difficult for me over the past year and a half, not only just not feeling like myself, but also having to explain what I feel like now, because often when you look at me, you can’t see the symptoms,” she said. “I really appreciate the fact that the Biden administration recognized long COVID and its effects so quickly. … My hope is that this sort of raises awareness of what chronic illness looks like, how maybe we’re not treating it as well as we could, how we can accommodate it better, not only for long-haulers, but for other people who have been managing and dealing with all these other chronic illnesses for years before this.”

The types of accommodations employees can receive are considered case by case, based on the individuals’ job duties and their symptoms.