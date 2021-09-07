Could a vaccine mandate lead to a ‘mass exodus’ of nursing home staff?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

With the federal government’s announcement of vaccine mandates for nursing homes on top of state requirements, operators of nursing facilities say the result could be employees leaving in droves.

The Biden administration recently proposed regulations that would require nursing homes that take Medicare and Medicaid to vaccinate their staff against COVID-19. Medicaid is the primary payer for nursing home care in the United States, so the regulation would apply to most facilities.

Nursing home operators say that could lead to “a mass exodus” by workers. But researchers point out turnover has historically been high in nursing homes, so it’s unclear how much difference a vaccine mandate would make.

Noelle Kovaleski, nursing home administrator for Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said around 25 staff members have left since the beginning of the pandemic. She said part of the issue is that hospitals and bigger health systems can pay people more money.

“They can afford to give their staff very large bonuses … if they pick up a shift,” she said. “That’s something we just can’t compete with.”

Nursing homes in Pennsylvania rely on state Medicaid funding for most of their care, but the reimbursement rates have not increased since 2014, said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, an industry group, citing the association’s statistics.

Shamberg added that the threat of losing Medicaid funding would not help.

“Those kinds of threats and that proposed punishment is not going to increase vaccine acceptance rates; it’s going to drive workers away.”