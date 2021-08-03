Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Workers in health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings in New Jersey must get vaccinated by early September or be subjected to regular testing for COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the vaccine mandate Monday during his weekly COVID briefing. It comes as the delta variant has become the most dominant strain of the coronavirus.

The mandate covers several state entities including psychiatric hospitals, veterans’ homes and correctional facilities. It also covers private entities as well like long-term care and assisted living facilities, county jails, specialty hospitals, in-patient rehab centers and licensed behavioral health facilities.

Murphy said all impacted facilities must be in full compliance by Sept. 7 with “no exceptions, no extensions.”

“To be clear, this standard is the absolute floor,” he said. “We are reviewing all available resources to set aggressive testing standards as quickly as possible.”

The full details are still being worked out. Those who do not get vaccinated by the deadline must be tested for COVID 1-2 times per a week. The governor says private facilities can implement a “more rigorous mandate” if they choose.

However, the governor warned that the state could go one step further.

“To be clear, we retain the ability and the authority to go further, if we do not see significant increases in vaccination rates within this worker population,” he said. Specifically, the state will make vaccination an employment requirement if increases are not realized.